HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) announced the appointment of Michael Demko as PLCB executive director, effective Aug. 8
His is replacing Charlie Mooney, who is retiring after more than 39 years of service to the PLCB.
Demko currently serves as chief operating officer of the PLCB, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the agency and directing core business functions related to finance, procurement, wholesale and retail operations, marketing and merchandising, and supply chain.
In his new role, Demko will be responsible for directing the administrative and business operations of the agency and managing the executive team. He will provide leadership, strategic planning, and recommendations for agency initiatives to the board.
Prior to his appointment as PLCB chief operating officer in December 2019, Demko served as director of finance for the PLCB.
Demko holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from King’s College and an associate degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management from Luzerne County Community College. Currently, he serves as an appointed trustee for Unity College in Unity, Maine, as well as a trustee for his local church.
Demko lives in Mountaintop with his wife, Jacqueline. They have two adult daughters.
