HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC) Executive Director Andrea Lowery announced Saturday the closure of all of its state-owned historic sites and museums, regardless of location, effective Sunday and extending through the end of March to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Earlier this week the PHMC closed The State Museum of Pennsylvania and the Pennsylvania State Archives in Harrisburg as well as its sites in Delaware and Montgomery counties.
Toward the end of the month, the PHMC will re-evaluate its operations, guided by the strategy developed by the governor’s office and the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
In addition to site closures, the commission instituted protocol limiting in-person meetings within PHMC facilities to 10 people or fewer through the end of April and is encouraging staff to collaborate with outside colleagues virtually if possible.
