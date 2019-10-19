LEWISBURG — A Thursday evening gathering hosted by First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) served two purposes.
Jennifer Wilson, FCFP president and CEO, said it was a night to unveil “The Campaign for Forever.”
“It is a new fundraising goal that we have set at FCFP to raise $1 million in new endowed funds,” Wilson said. “An endowed fund is in our endowment. We have assets of over $97 million. But the way most of our funds work is that they are endowed and that means that we don’t touch the principle of those funds.”
Wilson compared the FCFP endowment to that of a college, university or hospital.
“The Campaign for Forever” will be focused on Union, Snyder, Northumberland and Montour counties.
“We are looking to create some endowments specifically for these communities,” she added. “The principle is always protected and the grant making comes off our spending policy.”
Donors will determine the criteria for awarding grants, Wilson said, and could include a scholarship or a designated fund to a specific organization. Field of interest funds such as the arts or health and human services could also be possible.
Wilson also said $30,000 in grants were announced as the result of a competitive grant process. Nonprofits in Union, Snyder, Northumberland and Montour were eligible to apply.
Recipients included Girls on the Run of Central Pennsylvania ($5,250), a youth development program based on physical activity and fitness. Funds will support a county coordinator to recruit and manage coaches in Union and Snyder counties as well as scholarships for Montour County participants.
The Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way received $8,500 for an ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained and Employed) program to supply emergency funds for families who make more than the threshold for other assistance. Educators, caseworkers, twin beds for children and gap funding will be supported.
The Shape of Justice ($6,250) will provide feminine hygiene products in rural communities to be distributed at local shelters, pantries and other nonprofit partners.
The American Red Cross North Central Pennsylvania Chapter ($10,000) will use their grant to buy a new preparedness trailer, increasing their fleet to eight units for their service area. Emergency needs purchases such as bedding, cots, comfort kits, cleaning supplies and mobility products will also be supported.
