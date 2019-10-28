Democrat Aber seeking seat on board of commissioners

Editor’s note: Over the next several days we take a look at the top races in Northumberland and Union counties.
MILTON — It’s a desire to serve the people of Northumberland County which is driving a Milton man to seek a seat at the table as a county commissioner.
Democrat Tom Aber, 75, is one of five candidates on the ballot for the three commissioner seats. The other candidates are Democratic incumbent Kym Best, Republican incumbent Sam Schiccatano, Republican Joe Klebon and Independent John Burd. Commissioners are paid $35,999.86 per year in the county.
Aber is quick to respond by stating “the taxpayers” when asked what’s driving him to seek election as a commissioner.
“I love to work with people,” he said. “I see a lot of people suffering. It’s a lot of the elderly, they live from one Social Security check to the next.”
Because he sees people struggling, Aber said he will keep a close watch on the county’s finances.
Aber said the county must quickly address what it will be doing with the former Celotex property in Sunbury.
After the former county prison in Sunbury was destroyed by fire in January 2015, the county purchased the former Celotex site from Moran Industries for $2 million, with the intention of building a new prison there.
The county later purchased the former Northwestern Academy property in Coal Township and has since developed the prison there.
When the county purchased the land in Sunbury, Aber said it came off of the tax rolls for the county, City of Sunbury and Shikellamy Area School District.
“There is no tax revenue coming in,” Aber said, while discussing the property. “If we sell it, we have money for different projects going forward… and tax revenue coming in.”
While that is one of the top priorities Aber said needs to be addressed, he also pointed to making sure the county’s 9-1-1 system is operating properly as a priority.
“We need to update all the radios,” Aber said. “(Emergency responders) can’t communicate with one another.”
He believes the county should be responsible for purchasing new radios for all responders in lower Northumberland County.
Aber noted that fire departments and police in the upper neck of the county are serviced by Central Susquehanna Regional 9-1-1. Because of the strong service responders receive from that entity, Aber said it makes sense for the northern end of the county to continue its association with that center.
He doesn’t believe regionalization is a viable option for Northumberland County’s 9-1-1 center.
“The county still has to come up with the money (to regionalize),” Aber said. “That’s the biggest drawback.”
He also points to finances as the key reason why Northumberland County should not go through a property tax reassessment.
The county’s last reassessment was 1972. As a result, school district’s such as the Warrior Run and Milton districts which serve residents in multiple counties must balance their taxes between the counties.
Warrior Run serves students in Northumberland, Union and Montour counties, while Milton serves students in Northumberland and Union counties.
“We can’t afford (a reassessment) right now,” Aber said. “The price on this, when I talked to the ladies in the Assessors Office, they said it would be between $4 and $5 million… We all know this isn’t going to happen but if you want reassessment, then start donating money toward it.”
While being fiscally responsible is important to Aber, he believes integrity must be brought back into the commissioners office.
“We have to work together,” he said. “If we don’t work together, we won’t get anything accomplished.”
In addition to working with others on the board of commissioners if he wins a seat, Aber also plans to work closely with county employees.
“You gotta go to the different departments and see what they need,” he said.
Aber plans to be a full-time commissioner.
“We all know what the salary is going in,” he said. “If you don’t spend enough time in the commissioners office, how are you going to sell the Celotex property?”
A graduate of the Milton Area High School, Aber retired after working for the district for 26 years. He served as the district’s supervisor of Buildings and Grounds. Prior to that, he worked at the electric-generation plants in Washingtonville and Berwick.
Currently, he serves on the Northumberland County Recreation Commission.
Aber has also been officiating local sporting events — primarily softball and basketball — since 1973.
