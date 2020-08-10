WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology recently honored its spring and summer graduates with student achievement awards.
Local awardees, their hometowns and academic majors are:
• Academic Vice President and Provost’s Award, presented for scholastic achievement and service: Matthew R. Buck, Montoursville, civil engineering technology.
• Rose Staiman Memorial Award, presented for brotherhood, service to college and community, and scholastic achievement: Regina Marie Peluzzo, Williamsport, civil engineering technology.
• Business Faculty Outstanding Graduate Award, presented to the top graduate majoring in a business program: Shawn S. Twigg, Williamsport, business administration: banking and finance concentration.
• Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants’ (PICPA) Award, presented for excellence in accounting studies in the School of Business & Hospitality under criteria set forth by the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants: Savannah Rae Hoover, Williamsport, accounting and business management.
• Business Management Faculty Award, presented for achievement in the field of management, leadership qualities, and cooperation with faculty and peers: Victoria A. Sosar, Berwick, business administration: sport and event management concentration.
• Web and Interactive Media Faculty Award, presented on the basis of scholastic achievement, work ethic, character, contribution to the department and contribution to fellow students: Eric James Budd, Williamsport, software development and information management and web and interactive media.
• Williamsport Growers Market Award in Memory of Mary Ditchfield, presented to a graduate who exemplifies Mary Ditchfield’s commitment to family and community through kindness, friendliness and unselfish service and who demonstrates devotion to local foods through participation in growers markets, gardening, community service, and celebration of local food festivities: Maren A. Zaczkiewicz, Williamsport, applied management.
• UPMC Susquehanna Program Award for Nursing, presented to a graduate of a nursing major who has exhibited strong leadership and teamwork skills; has demonstrated excellence, professionalism and commitment to the health care profession; and has demonstrated academic excellence: Jody S. Girio, Williamsport, health arts: practical nursing emphasis.
• Thelma S. Morris Award, presented to a graduate who has demonstrated outstanding qualities of a practical nurse in the clinical area: Devon L. Humphries, Williamsport, health arts: practical nursing emphasis.
• Academic Excellence in Nursing Award, presented to graduates of the associate-degree nursing major for outstanding academic achievement, exceptional ability in practicum and communication skills: Alexis White, Williamsport, nursing; and Joshua Allen Miller, Williamsport, nursing.
• Nursing Peer Recognition Award, presented to a graduate of the associate-degree nursing major who fellow classmates believe exhibits the characteristics of the technical nurse role: Lindsay E. Hanna, Danville, nursing.
• Linda F. Clark, BS RN, Memorial Nursing Commencement Award, presented to a graduate who has demonstrated outstanding academic achievement, exceptional ability in practicum and commitment to lifelong learning: Cortney Nicole Tempesco, Williamsport, nursing.
• Shirley Novosel Memorial Award, presented to a nursing graduate who has demonstrated excellence in clinical performance, clinical leadership, promotion of client advocacy, proficiency in clinical skills, a desire to learn and help others learn, a positive professional attitude, and a caring, compassionate, empathetic attitude toward clients: Rylie Elizabeth Neece, Williamsport, nursing.
• Evangelical Community Hospital in Memoriam of Bethany Hughes, Clinical Excellence Award for Radiologic Technology Student Achievement, presented to a graduate of radiography who demonstrates a demeanor of compassion, caring, thoughtfulness and clinical expertise. The recipient also demonstrates unquestionable ethics, customer courtesy, dependability and loyalty to the profession: Kierstin Nikoal Bathurst, Jersey Shore, radiography.
• Paramedic Humanitarian Award, presented to the graduate who has best demonstrated the traits and behaviors of a "humanitarian," as determined by a vote of staff, faculty and preceptors: Carly Rae Stahl, Lewisburg, paramedic technician.
• UPMC Susquehanna Program Award for Surgical Technology, presented to a graduate of the surgical technology program who has exhibited strong leadership and teamwork skills; has demonstrated excellence, professionalism and commitment to the health care profession; and has demonstrated academic excellence: Bailey Elayne Rowland, Williamsport, surgical technology.
• Surgical Technology Outstanding Academic Achievement Award, presented to a graduate who demonstrates outstanding academic achievement: Bailey Elayne Rowland, Williamsport, surgical technology.
• Electrical Faculty Award, presented to a graduate who has demonstrated outstanding ability and achievement in the electrical field: Joel B. Dunn, Montoursville, building automation technology.
• Plastics Faculty Award, presented to the graduate who most exemplifies the characteristics of excellence in education, dedication to the profession and commitment to service: Joshua A. Berger, Hughesville, plastics and polymer engineering technology.
• Electronics and Computer Engineering Technology Faculty Award, presented to graduates of electronics and computer engineering technology based on major GPA, as well as faculty nomination and vote of support: Noah James Hornberger, Lewisburg, electronics and computer engineering technology.
• Engineering Design Technology Faculty Award, presented to graduates who have demonstrated scholastic achievement, interest in the field and potential for success in the future: Jacob C. Hudock, Berwick, engineering design technology.
• Mathematics Faculty Award, presented to a graduate who demonstrates outstanding achievement in mathematics: Noah James Hornberger, Lewisburg, electronics and computer engineering technology: robotics and automation emphasis, and electronics and computer engineering technology; and Christopher B. Thomas, Mifflinburg, electronics and computer engineering technology.
• Penn College Early Childhood Education Award, presented to graduates who have exemplified the National Association for the Education of Young Children Code of Ethical Conduct in their professional practice and interactions with children, colleagues, families and community members: Brianna E. Emery, Danville, early childhood education; Kali May Farnsworth, Williamsport, early childhood education; Kailey Elizabeth Gaw, Herndon, early childhood education; and Rebecca Lynn Helminiak, Williamsport, early childhood education.
• Earth Science Center Service Award, presented to a graduate who shows exceptional leadership, professionalism and service to the majors at the Earth Science Center: Sean Carlos Ortiz-Golden, Williamsport, landscape/horticulture technology: plant production emphasis.
• Aviation Technology Faculty Award, presented to a graduate who demonstrates academic achievement, ethics, teamwork, professionalism and a commitment to excellence in the field of aviation maintenance: Ethan Mark Miller, Montoursville, aviation maintenance technology.
• Larry A. Ward Machining Technologies Center Award, for creative participation in the development of the Larry A. Ward Machining Technologies Center building sign: Kennedy Leigh Englert, Williamsport, graphic design.
