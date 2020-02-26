LEWISBURG — Approval of a rain garden Monday night cleared the way for the Public Library for Union County (PLUC) to expand.
East Buffalo Township supervisors approved the garden, part of a stormwater management plan, which will be adjacent to a planned addition for children’s programming. A release from the library indicated the expansion would be started later this year.
Roberta Greene, PLUC director, said additional approvals were needed from the state, which is overseeing a $750,000 Keystone Recreation, Parks and Conservation Fund grant.
“Once that is all settled in, it goes out for bid,” Greene said. “With the grant that we got, it is a dollar for dollar local grant so we have to raise $750,000.”
PLUC qualified for the grant by proposing the renovation which will make services more accessible.
Don Adams, PLUC board president, told supervisors the 1,150 square-foot dedicated space for children’s programming will be a big plus. It will provide additional room for services which support early learning and later success in school and life.
The rain garden will be planted with native shrubs, perennials and flowers along a slope. Items planted near the extension will be able to soak up runoff from the roof and lawn.
