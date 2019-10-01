MIFFLINBURG — The September ASPIRES recipients were recently announced by Mifflinburg Intermediate School Principal Scott Zimmerman.
This award, sponsored by the Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club, recognizes students in grades three, four and five who demonstrate positive behaviors such as respect, kindness, acceptance of differences, etc. The students are selected by their homeroom teachers and each will receive a special certificate and cash at the final school assembly.
Jaymin Waltman, a third grader, has been chosen to receive this award. He lives in Mifflinburg and is the son of Megan Waltman and Zach Keister. Jaymin has two brothers and loves to read books about football. He is on the Wildcats football team, enjoys playing his X-box and collects seashells. Jaymin hopes to someday play professional football for the Eagles.
From fourth grade, Lee Allen Dumas is being recognized. Lee Allen is the son of Kayla and James Dumas and the family lives in Millmont. He has an older sister and younger brother and his favorite subject is math. Lee Allen hopes to be a professional baseball player but for now, he plays Little League for the Wildcats.
In fifth grade, Austin Steese was selected. Austin lives in Mifflinburg with his parents Heather and Asa Steese and he has a younger brother. Math is his favorite subject and, outside of school, he plays baseball, rides a four-wheeler and enjoys bike riding. Austin envisions himself working in construction as he gets older.
Kiwanis is an international organization that has as its goal to “improve the world, one community and one child at a time.” Kiwanis meets at 6 Monday evenings at the Carriage Corner and is always accepting new members. Call 966-0623 for more information.
