NEW COLUMBIA — The October 1986 investigation into the disappearance of Corey Edkin was well remembered by a New Columbia neighbor.
Nelson Doebler, long involved with the New Columbia Apple Butter Festival, said the disappearance and investigation happened while he was in the thick of preparing for the annual festival.
“I have been up at the civic building peeling apples and I came down home to get something. I met the state policeman with his search dog in front of my house,” Doebler said. “He asked permission to go through my house searching for information or clues or whatever.”
The trooper and K-9 went to work after Doebler gave them permission.
“He went through the house,” Doebler said. “He said there (were) signs of lots of children in the house but not the one (he was) looking for.”
The Doebler family had two sons in high school and a daughter in first grade at the time. He recalled lots of visiting back and forth with neighbors.
“It was very common for five or six children to be in my house at one time,” Doebler added. “Apparently the dog picked up each scent separately. The trooper thanked me and was on his way.”
Doebler said he did not know the young Edkin personally but his wife remembered seeing the boy who lived in a house across the street.
State Police at Milton reported Sunday that they are confident those responsible for his disappearance will be brought to justice. They would not speculate whether Edkin was alive or dead, but said this week it was unlikely he either walked away from the residence or was abducted.
Edkin was reportedly last seen at 159 Second St., New Columbia, on Oct. 12, 1986. Debbie Mowery, the toddler’s mother, reportedly placed him in her bed during the early hours of Oct. 13, 1986, then went to a convenience store.
Troopers noted this week that several other children and Mowery’s roommate remained at the residence while Mowery went to the store.
A massive search of the area, including the Susquehanna River, was conducted after the 1986 disappearance. Edkin, then age 2, was wearing gray pajamas at the time and had blond hair with blue eyes.
