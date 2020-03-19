LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Arts Council issued the following statement regarding the cancellation of the annual arts festival:
As you likely suspected, the state and national restrictions on large gatherings because of COVID-19 mean that the Lewisburg Arts Council is cancelling the 2020 Celebration of the Arts and all associated events between April 24 and May 9. That includes the Lewisburg Arts Festival, Lewisburg Live!, the Plein Air Day, all exhibits, and all workshops.
Needless to say we are very disappointed and know you are, too, but everyone's health is of primary importance. We appreciate your continued support during this time and urge you to follow the guidelines and protocols set forth by public health officials.
We all hope to be offering the summer Music in the Park season, followed by the Sidewalk Chalk Festival in July. Please stay tuned on our Facebook page or our website, or even better - become a member of the Arts Council to receive emails about all our activities, including the 2021 Celebration of the Arts. You can find that information at www.lewisburgartscouncil.com.
Thank you for your support of the arts in the Central Susquehanna Valley.
The Lewisburg Arts Council board
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.