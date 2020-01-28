WATSONTOWN — A winning ticket entitled to half of a $125,000 lottery jackpot was purchased in Watsontown.
According to information released by the Pennsylvania Lottery, two winning Cash 5 tickets will split the jackpot, with each ticket holder receiving $62,500.
One of the winning tickets was sold at Lingle's Neighborhood Market, 15 W. Brimmer Ave., Watsontown. The other ticket was sold at Universal Mart, 3500 Kutztown Road, Laureldale, Berks County.
Winners are unknown until the tickets are turned in and validated. Cash 5 prizes espire one year from the drawing date.
The holder of the winning ticket should sign it and contact the nearest lottery office for further instructions or call 800-692-7481.
According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, more than 18,900 other Cash 5 tickets also won prizes in the drawing.
Cash 5 tickets are sold for $1 each, with players selecting five numbers between 1 and 43. Players must match all five numbers in order to win the jackpot. Prizes are also awarded for selecting two, three and four winning numbers.
The chances of winning the jackpot are one in 962,598.
