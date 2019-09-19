Northumberland County to join family engagement roundtable
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court announced that Northumberland County will the third phase of the Pennsylvania State Roundtable’s Family Engagement Initiative. Delaware and Philadelphia counties will also join the effort.
The roundtable is a collaborative effort among state and national court and child welfare leaders. The focus of this initiative is to increase family involvement, reduce trauma to children and reduce the time children are separated from those who love and care about them.
Twelve other counties have been participating in the program over the last two years.
Through this initiative, counties receive specialized resources developed just for them as well as training from international experts to enhance the way they serve abused or neglected children and their families.
The initiative touches the lives of 44% of abused and neglected children currently supervised by Pennsylvania’s Dependency Courts.
As part of the competitive, statewide process, counties were required to submit a letter of interest, including signatures from the lead dependency judge, president judge, county commissioners, child welfare director and mental health director.
The Family Engagement Initiative was developed by the Pennsylvania State Roundtable and is supported by the OCFC and the Federal Court Improvement Program, in partnership with the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania and Department of Human Services’ Office of Children, Youth and Families.
Middleburg, Upper Augusta grants announced
HARRISBURG — The Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) has awarded two grants for area projects, according to Sen. John R. Gordner (R-27), Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108) and Rep. David Rowe (R-85). Funds were made available by way of the Flood Mitigation program.
The first project, located in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, has been awarded $468,890. It will entail the completion of Phase I of a flood mitigation project along Little Shamokin Creek.
Phase I includes removal of debris from the flood plain, building 34 multi-log vane deflectors, installation of stream bank stabilization measures and the removal of several trees. Total cost of the project is estimated to be $573,795.
“Flash flooding and ice jams have been prevalent for this area,” Schlegel Culver said. “In collaboration with Upper Augusta Township and other community partners, the implementation of Phase I will start the process of alleviating these issues into the future.”
The second project, located in Middleburg Borough, Snyder County, was awarded $348,300. It will involve making repairs to the Stumps Run flood protection system. This includes the installation of new retaining walls and fencing for protection of pedestrians. Total cost of the project is estimated to be $409,765.
Both municipalities partnered with SEDA-COG in preparing and applying for these grants.
“Stormwater management is a constant challenge in the communities of our region,” said SEDA-COG Executive Director Bill Seigel. “SEDA-COG is pleased to have partnered with Sen. Gordner and Reps. Culver and Rowe in assisting with the funding and implementation of these projects, which will enhance the quality of life for our residents.”
The CFA was established in 2004 as an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus programs.
