SELINSGROVE — It was not lost on Warrior Run head coach Rob Ryder that his team was playing against a couple of Defenders’ legends and former coaches — Alecia Gold and Jen Allen — in Tuesday’s District 4 Class 2A first round contest.
Also not lost on Ryder was the magnitude of his team’s victory over Hughesville, which his Warrior Run team upset, 1-0 in overtime, in the pouring rain at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium.
Senior forward Amber Axtman scored on the Defenders’ first shot of overtime, and off an assist from Avery Soltesz, to result in the big win for No. 10-seeded Warrior Run (7-8-3) over No. 7 Hughesville (10-8-1).
“The win feels awesome. I mean, just to get the gift of being able to go into the playoffs, and then to actually come out (with a win) and to go into the quarterfinals now. It’s just amazing,” said Ryder, a second-year coach who took over the program from Allen prior to the 2018 season. “It was just a great game, and we didn’t give up.”
Hughesville, which is coached by Gold — a former player for Warrior Run as well as an assistant coach under Allen for eight seasons — went on the attack early, but Warrior Run’s defense was up to the task.
Aside from a couple of scoring opportunities early in the first half, the Defenders weren’t able to get much going against the Spartans.
Hughesville dominated possession of the ball during much of regulation, but Warrior Run goalkeeper Kylee Brouse, who finished with 11 saves to get the clean sheet, and her defensive mates kept the Spartans out of the net.
“My coach told me before the game that I really needed to pay attention to getting the ball into my hands, because it was obviously going to be really wet, so I just tried to focus on that and keeping my body behind the ball so it wouldn’t go into the net,” said Brouse. “I’m just really happy that I could keep the ball out, because I knew Hughesville has some good players up top.”
Morgan Hopkins and Ciera Getz, a senior forward and junior mid, respectively, were two of the players that Brouse and the rest of Warrior Run’s defense needed to worry about.
Hopkins and Getz accounted for four shots in the second half that Brouse either needed to poke away over the crossbar, or get down on the ground in order to make the save.
“All of (my defenders) — Kylee (Brouse), Kiley Bohart, Lindsey Trapani, Leah Grow, Hannah Michael — they just play well together, they communicate and they back each other up all of the time,” said Ryder. “Even if they miss stuff they back each other up so much they really do work as a unit, and it’s just amazing to watch them work. Even if they’re under pressure they keep going. They just keep going after it and going after it. I don’t ever see them give up on any ball.”
And once the game went into sudden-death overtime the stakes became higher for both teams, but it didn’t seem that way for the Defenders who after the first couple of minutes calmly worked the ball into the Spartans’ end of the field.
Moments later, Axtman fired the ball into the net and the celebration began for the Defenders.
“Well, we were all working together to get a corner kick, and we just kept pushing up and getting strong and we finally finished,” said Axtman. “It feels amazing (to win) — and just the opportunity to keep going.
“(The win) says that we don’t give up, and that we give 100 percent all of the time,” added Axtman.
Coach Ryder can’t recall all that much about the goal — just the celebration that followed.
“All I remember is us just charging the field and giving Amber high-fives, and the players were tackling her. It was just awesome,” said Warrior Run’s coach.
What is even more awesome is that Warrior Run will be playing in the quarterfinals against No. 2-seeded Benton (16-2) at 7 p.m. Thursday at Loyalsock High School.
“This team does so many things that amazes me, and I’m really proud of them. I think we are in every single game that we play,” said Ryder. “Hughesville is a very strong team. They have good coaches that I respect — I have a lot of respect for Jen and Alecia — they are good coaches, and they definitely have a nice, deep bench. And to come out of that game with a win — I can’t even describe it.”
No. 10 Warrior Run 1, No. 7 Hughesville 0 (OT)
District 4 Class 2A first round game
at Selinsgrove Area High School
First overtime
WR-Amber Axtman, assist Avery Soltesz, 11:55.
Shots: Hughesville, 11-7; Corners: Warrior Run, 3-2; Saves: Warrior Run, Kylee Brouse, 11; Hughesville, Madison Young, 5.
