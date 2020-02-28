DEWART — A pallet filled with 96 cases of Chef Boyardee products was delivered this week to a Dewart church which provides weekend meal packages to more than 60 Warrior Run middle and high school students.
The Turbotville VFW Post 8206 Auxiliary and Watsontown American Legion Post 323 Sons of the American Legion (SAL) joined forces to split the cost of donating the pallet to St. John’s United Methodist Church.
Representatives from the two donating entities said the pallet was purchased from the Conagra Brands plant in Milton and cost $864.
Brian Nicholas, the auxiliary’s senior vice president, said auxiliary and SAL members decided to contribute after learning the church was in need of donations to support its weekend meal package program.
“What the auxiliary is all about is helping the community,” Nicholas said. “Anything we can do to help the veterans out, and the community, that’s what we do.”
David Day, SAL commander, said his unit had already been supporting the program operated by the church.
“We’ve been donating some cash for the last couple of years,” he said. “We found out that they could use some food donations.”
St. John’s United Methodist Church Pastor Brian Cieslukowski offered thanks to the two entities for the donation.
“This donation is very significant for keeping us going,” he said. “Even through this year, the program has grown. The need is great.”
At the end of each week, Cieslukowski said the program provides weekend meal packages for 64 middle and high school students. A separate program operated by the school’s parent teacher association provides weekend meal packs to elementary school students in need.
Cieslukowski said his church has been involved with providing weekend meal packages to students in the district for about seven years.
“We started when the elementary school was in Watsontown,” he said. “We feel it’s really important, as a church, to support the community and reach out to the kids who are in need.”
Each meal pack provided by the church includes a can of Chef Boyardee food, popcorn, fruit, a snack and a Pop Tart.
Cieslukowski credited Rose Shively, Mary Ann Hans, Sandy Cromley and Kip Hoffman with leading the church’s efforts.
“A lot of other churches help, churches in the Warrior Run Ministerium,” Cieslukowski said. “Delaware Run Wesleyan Church, they support the program.”
Donations of food items needed to maintain the program varies throughout the year, Cieslukowski said. Anyone interested in contributing to the program should call the church at 570-538-1664.
