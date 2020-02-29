LEWISBURG — Chris Ruhl, Kelly Elementary School principal, told school directors at a recent board meeting that 77 parents have expressed interest in bicycling helmets for their children.
Ruhl said a total of 125 helmets were donated through a grant coordinated by Evangelical Community Hospital. The process of getting young people sized, fitted and ready to go for warmer weather months would be ongoing.
Ruhl also commended his staff and the Kelly Elementary PSA for helping out a single parent who had been struggling. Clothes, toys and other items donated by the staff were collected and given to the mom. Ruhl noted that the mom and her son had been living with another family and had finally found a place of their own. Though it was outside of the district, Ruhl was hopeful they would land on their feet and could even return to the district at a later date.
Personnel moves approved by Lewisburg Area School District directors included approval of new substitutes Kristie Lee (certified elementary teacher), Andrew Sassaman, (certified for Grades 4-8), Peggy Hartman-Shields, Tanya Dyroff and Carolyn McSween (CSIU guest teachers).
New support staff approved included Barbara Bradley (high school food service, $10.45 per hour) and Angela Troup (Kelly Elementary substitute custodian, $10.65).
Paul Kurtz was also approved as a substitute van driver for the remainder of the school year.
Extra-compensatory positions approved included Tonya Berge, junior high assistant field hockey coach ($2,242). Brian Fox was approved as a volunteer boys lacrosse coach.
