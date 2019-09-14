LEWISBURG — A comic stage play with roots in radio will open the RiverStage Community Theatre season.
“Our Miss Brooks” will open at 7:30 p.m. Friday, with performances to follow at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at the GreenSpace Centre, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. Tickets are available at www.riverstagetheatre.org and at the door.
Director Maggie Able said the play was based on the “Our Miss Brooks” stories which began as a radio show before being produced for television in the 1950s.
“Our Miss Brooks” is set in a high school and there is a play within the play. Able said love interests Miss Brooks (Ashli Starks) and Hugo Longacre (Jordan Adams) are locked in a battle of a kind.
“They have to share the gymnasium and she is using some of his basketball players as some of her actors,” Able said. “Then you have a little bit of antagonism going on with Miss Audubon, a music teacher who wanted to direct the play.”
Able, a veteran director of numerous stage plays and musicals in the area, called it an “old fashioned comedy.”
“I am very excited about the show and my cast,” Able said. “I’ve got a great cast.”
Eleven young people, age 12 to 17, were cast. Each auditioned for their roles and in some cases came from many miles do to it.
Younger cast members included Issac Schriner (Ted), Ramsey Uhter (Rhonda) and Taija Figard (Jane). Schriner and Uhter were Loyalsock high school students while Figard is a Lewisburg sophomore.
Schriner said he auditioned by making a video and sending it for review.
“It was very low quality video of me talking,” Schriner said. “I thought to myself I am not getting this role. Then (Able) came back and said, ‘You’re Ted now.’”
Uhter and four other girls auditioned at the same time, and had a great time reading from a segment of the script. Figard was also among the girls and got the role of Jane.
Uhter said the RiverStage company was pleasure to work with.
“It is so much calmer than other community theaters,” Uhter said. “It is friendlier. From the first day, we all got along really well.”
Schriner and Uhter have also auditioned for “Rumors,” their school’s fall play.
Cast members also include Laura Hartranft (Miss Finch, librarian) and Glenn Wilson (Mr. Wadsworth, principal).
Other cast members included Brittane Strahan (Miss Audubon, music teacher), Melissa Fast (Mrs. Allen, school board president/Rhonda’s mother), Lindsay Miller (Doris), Lexie Marshall (Elsie), Lea Waltman (Elaine), Orissa Reed (Faith), Katie Kelly (Marge), Logan Adams (Martin), Mason Clark (Stanley) and Kelsey Shrawder (Sylvia).
