Union, Keller call for a halt in inmate transfers

LEWISBURG — The American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) has joined Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) in calling for the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to stop transferring inmates in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a release issues Tuesday afternoon by the AFGE, by the end of this week the BOP will have transferred 19 “untested inmates” to USP Lewisburg, FCC Allenwood and USP Canaan.
“Among the 19 are 11 from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., where inmates are currently being quarantined after one inmate tested positive for COVID-19,” the release said.
Andrew Kline, president of AFGE Local 148 at USP Lewisburg, was quoted in the release as stating the transfer is a public safety issue which must be “addressed immediately.”
“The transferring of inmates from a high-risk area, who have not yet been tested for the coronavirus, to a lower-risk area has created a state of panic amongst staff and could potentially result in a medical crisis within the facilities,” Kline said.
He and Keller also released separate statements on the issue.
According to Keller's release, 32 inmates on Monday were airlifted from Oklahoma City to Harrisburg, and then bused to FCC Allenwood.
"Upon arrival at FCC Allenwood, the inmates were screened, with two inmates exhibiting symptoms and elevated temperatures," Keller said. "One of those inmates' symptoms necessitated a transfer to Geisinger Danville hospital, where the inmate was tested for COVID-19. Those test results are pending."
Kline said inmates from across the United States were brought into Pennsylvania on Monday, with dozens being transported by buses to USP Lewisburg, FCC Allenwood and USP Canaan.
"Upon arrival at Allenwood, some of these inmates showed signs of physical distress, cough and some had registered fevers," Kline said.
While he also noted that one inmate's COVID-19 test results have not yet come back, Kline said the inmate is no longer hospitalized.
"The fear of the BOP transporting the COVID-19 virus to Central Pa. has all but become reality," Kline said. "Those of us at these institutions are doing everything we can to keep the public safe, but we have no control or authority to stop inmate movement."
“It’s a shame that the Bureau of Prisons is continuing to increase the risk of exposure to this deadly disease to its inmates and staff across the country,” Jeremy Dominick, president of AFGE Local 3003 at USP Canaan said, in the union's release. “The majority of these inmates have not been in the custody of the BOP prior to the transfer and could potentially be infected with the virus."
Everett Kelley, AFGE national president, said in the release the BOP must revisit its coronavirus plan “to guarantee the safety of all employees and inmates, including supplying adequate amounts of personal protective equipment.
“It is imperative that all transport of inmates is ceased until the COVID-19 crisis is under control,” Kelley said.
AFGE represents 700,000 workers in the federal government and the District of Columbia.
It was noted in Keller's release that he on Tuesday sent another letter to BOP Director Michael Carvajal reiterating his request that inmate transfers be stopped "for the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak."
"Our office learned that it is standard operating procedure for inmates to be moved from detention facilities in other parts of the United states to FCC Allenwood, typically on Mondays of each week," Keller said.
He lashed out at the BOP for transferring an inmate who required immediate transport to the hospital.
"These set of facts are disturbing and unacceptable," Keller said. "BOP cannot guarantee the safety of BOP inmates, employees, their families or the broader community. As such, continuing to move inmates throughout the BOP system while COVID-19 continues to spread is a mistake and must be immediately stopped."
According to the AFGE release, Carvajal recently implemented a 30-day suspension of staff travel, attorney and social visits, and inmate transfers over due to the concern of the potential spread of coronavirus.
“The agency recently modified its policy stating that inmates may be moved to manage crowding issues,” the AFGE release said.
