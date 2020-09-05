LOYALSOCK — PennDOT announced resurfacing of Third Street between Country Club Drive and River Avenue, Loyalsock Township, would be completed in the week ahead.
Between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 9 and Thursday, Sept. 10, the Williamsport Sanitary Authority (WSA) and contractor HRI, Inc., will adjust the elevation on the manholes to match the newly paved road. Motorists should expect single lane conditions with flagging.
The $3 million project included base and concrete repairs, paving, ADA curb upgrades, drainage and guiderail upgrades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.