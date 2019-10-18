One of the most exciting aspects of each new racing season is examining who the drivers are that will compete for Rookie of the Year honors in various racing divisions.
In some years, rookie classes are packed with drivers sure to become superstars. In other years, the classes aren’t quite as strong.
Drivers to have claimed Rookie of the Year honors in NASCAR’s top division over the last decade include current star drivers Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Erik Jones.
The list also includes Kevin Conway, Andy Lally and Stephen Leicht.
Sometimes, drivers win races in their rookie years. On average, it takes two to three years for most drivers to claim their first win in NASCAR’s top series. I expect that trend to continue with the Class of 2020.
The incoming rookie class in NASCAR’s top series is shaping up to be a strong one, although I question the caliber of equipment the up-and-coming superstars will be stepping into.
NASCAR Xfinity Series championship contenders Christopher Bell and Tyler Reddick have already been confirmed as members of the rookie Class of 2020.
Bell won multiple midget and sprint car races before turning his attention to stock cars. After a rough rookie season in 2016, he won the truck series championship in 2017.
Since moving to the Xfinity series on a part-time basis in 2017 — and then as a full-time driver in 2018 — Bell has picked up 15 victories in that division.
My concern with Bell’s impending rookie season in the Cup series is that he’ll be driving for the Leavine Family Racing team, which has yet to win a race and has largely been a back marker over the last few years. The team will have enhanced support from Joe Gibbs Racing next season, which should bolster its chances of success. However, I feel it will still be a tough hill to climb for a rookie driver stepping into a back-marker team.
After finding success in the truck series, Reddick moved full-time to Xfinity competition last season and won the championship with JR Motorsports. He joined Richard Childress Racing for this season and remains in championship contention, with five wins to his credit this year.
Next year, he’ll be replacing 2018 rookie contender Daniel Hemric, who has had a mediocre season with the Childress team. Although Reddick shows great potential, he’ll be driving for a Richard Childress Racing team which has become a mid-pack operation since the departure of Kevin Harvick at the end of the 2013 season.
Like Bell, I think Reddick could also have a difficult hill to climb as a rookie driver with a mid-pack team.
The third driver who is a serious contender for this year’s Xfinity series championship — Cole Custer — could also move to the Cup series next year. Like Bell, Custer has also won seven Xfinity races this year.
The question with Custer is which team he will drive for. Daniel Suarez and Clint Bowyer both hope to remain with the Stewart-Haas Racing team which all three drivers currently race for.
Every indication is that Bowyer will return. Suarez could return if he can find enough sponsorship dollars. If he doesn’t find the sponsorship necessary, there’s little doubt that Custer will replace him in the team’s No. 41 car. Custer’s father, Joe, is an executive with the team.
I’d be willing to bet that whichever of the three drivers is the “odd man out” on the Stewart-Haas team will land a ride with Front Row Motorsports, a Ford team which will have a vacancy next year due to the retirement of David Ragan.
Although Front Row Motorsports is a back-marker team, a technical alliance with the Stewart-Haas team would make perfect sense for both organizations.
