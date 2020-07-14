MIFFLINBURG — Several homes and cars were egged between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Friday, July 3, along Market Street between First and Seventh streets, according to Mifflinburg police.
An investigation is ongoing, police noted, and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-966-1027.
An unknown number of individuals are suspected, police noted.
