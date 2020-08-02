Who are the Master Gardeners that write this column? We are adult volunteers trained by Penn State Extension. After training, Master Gardeners help Extension serve the public by answering gardening questions, speaking to groups, working with 4-H gardening projects, maintaining Extension demonstration gardens, teaching plant science and horticulture, writing gardening articles, and many other ways. Master Gardeners are willing and able to educate individuals and groups on topics such as vegetable and flower gardening, plant selection, composting and soil health, controlling pests safely, pollinator gardening, pruning, and more. Our program supports Penn State Extension by disseminating unbiased, research-based consumer horticulture information to the public. Do any of these activities sound like something you enjoy?
Why should you become a Penn State Extension Master Gardener volunteer? Participants in our program develop new friendships and a close camaraderie as they work together to share their knowledge and experience with the public. A love of gardening with a desire to learn more about gardening, a sincere desire to help others, and a personal commitment to volunteer service are the major selection criteria used. Gardening experience and knowledge are certainly helpful, but they are not necessary for enrollment in the Master Gardener volunteer program. A good Master Gardener candidate has a desire to learn and help others.
How does one become a Penn State Extension Master Gardener volunteer? Trainees complete the required pre-test in September before the course begins. Master Gardener Trainees from Columbia, Montour, and Northumberland counties participate in our basic training course via a statewide interactive, live webinar with activities on Thursday evenings, 6 to 8:45 p.m. from October through February. The course is taught by experts from around the state. The training topics include Orientation and Communications, Basic Botany, Plant Propagation, Plant Diseases, Basic Entomology, Plant Diagnostics, Soil Health with Fertilizer Management and Composting, Controlling Pests Safely, Weeds and Invasive Species, Native Plants, Lawn Care, Herbaceous Plants, Woody Ornamentals, Pruning Ornamental Plants, Berries, Tree Fruits, Indoor Plants, and the Vegetable Garden. Next comes time to review, followed by the post-test examination in March.
What else is involved? In exchange for training, our Penn State Extension Master Gardener Apprentices provide 50 hours of volunteer time within a year of the basic training. After becoming a certified Penn State Extension Master Gardener, each gives at least 20 hours of volunteer time to the community and completes 10 hours of continuing education annually. Continuing education opportunities are provided.
Come to us with a passion for gardening and for sharing your passion with others. We will train you in all aspects of gardening. Yes, there is a significant investment in time, both during training and after training. Yes, the trainee must submit an application and be interviewed by early September. If selected, pay a training fee of $200. A copy of the 780-page, hardbound and in color, Penn State Extension Master Gardener manual is provided to each trainee. The program is unquestionably rewarding!
Are you interested in becoming a Master Gardener volunteer? Visit this website for more information about our volunteer program for adults: https://extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener/counties/columbia. Learn more about our program from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Thursday evening, Aug. 20, during a free Zoom webinar. If you have questions, please send an email to the director of Training, Mary Jo R. Gibson at mrg211@psu.edu (email is preferred) or leave a message at 570-316-6519 and we will contact you.
