MILTON — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) has scheduled a hearing to consider a request to allow Milton Borough to take over enforcing noise violations at borough businesses licensed through the PLCB.
Borough Solicitor Robert Benion confirmed on Thursday that the PLCB has scheduled a hearing on the matter to be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, at the borough building on Filbert Street.
Council in October authorized Benion to craft a resolution on the matter after it was noted that Speedy’s Place was cited by the PLCB for having soft music playing on the patio after 7 p.m.
Like Speedy’s Place, it was noted at the time that Lisa’s Milltown Deli also holds a PLCB license and would like to play soft music outdoors in the evenings, but is forbidden from doing so due to PLCB regulations.
Council on Feb. 13 approved the resolution that will allow the borough to take over enforcing noise violations at the licensed businesses in the borough if the measure is ultimately approved by the PLCB.
Benion said the hearing is the next step the PLCB must take before making a final decision on whether to turn enforcement over to the borough.
In conjunction with the hearing, Benion said he must confirm the list of businesses in the borough licensed through the PLCB.
Benion’s list includes the following: Arm Bar, 300 Cameron Ave.; Colonial Hard Cider Company, 62 Elm St.; Donald Ketchem/Spike’s Cafe, 27 Broadway St.; Ira B. Baldwin Post 1665 Veterans of Foreign Wars, 300 Park Ave.; Knarrs Beverage, 111 Race St.; Lisa Showers, 48 Broadway St.; Loyal Order of Moose Milton Lodge 171, 139 S. Front St.; Milton Legion Home Association, 401 N. Front St.; Nicola Costagliola/Pizza Town, 530 S. Front St.; Pete’s on Broadway, 15 Broadway St.; Speedy’s Place, 13 Arch St.; and Weis Markets, 555 Mahoning St.
Any Milton entity which is licensed through the PLCB but is not included on the list is asked to contact Benion immediately at 570-742-9677.
(0) comments
