HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Saturday that expiration dates for driver licenses, identification cards, learner’s permits, persons with disability placards, vehicle registrations and safety and emission inspections will be extended for Pennsylvania residents in response to statewide COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
Deadlines on the following products will be extended effective Friday:
* Driver licenses, photo ID cards and learner's permits scheduled to expire from March 16 through April 30, the expiration date is now extended through May 31.
* Vehicle registrations, safety inspections and emissions inspections scheduled to expire from March 16 through April 30, the expiration date is now extended through May 31.
* Persons with disabilities parking placards scheduled to expire from March 16 through April 30, the expiration date is now extended through May 31.
These extensions are in addition to those announced on March 16.
Additionally, all Driver License Centers and Photo License Centers and the Harrisburg Riverfront Office Center in Pennsylvania are closed for counter service until further notice.
As a reminder, customers may complete various transactions and access multiple resources via the Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.
