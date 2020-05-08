LEWISBURG — Denise Troutman, Greek Isles Salon and Spa owner, said the calls for hair, nail and spa services started coming in the day the governor announced “yellow light” conditions would begin in Union County.
Unfortunately for Troutman and her employees, her salon and others cannot open as long as the light remains yellow. There is no clear indication as to how long the first easing of COVID-19 restrictions will last. The same applies to barbers, gyms and other spas.
Clients will see a slightly different Greek Islas when reopening day finally arrives. Stylists will be masked as well as the clients.
Troutman has also ordered a forehead thermometer to be used by the receptionist when people come in. Yet coronavirus can reportedly be transmitted by people who show no symptoms.
“Sometimes people don’t even know they’re sick,” Troutman said. “Even a fever is not a guaranteed sign either. What do you do?”
She said clients and staff will be advised to not come in if they don’t feel well.
“It’s frustrating,” she said. “I certainly wouldn’t want to get any employees or any clients sick.”
Troutman noted that most of the work stations were more than 6 feet apart, the minimum distance for safe operation.
The credit card keypad will be cleaned after every use. Some of the amenities of a Greek Isles visit, such as coffee and chocolates, will not be available. Magazines for the waiting area, usually well-handled, will also be gone.
On balance, Troutman was philosophical about the crisis and its implications.
“I’ve actually been really calm, believe it or not,” she said. “I don’t have control over it. There is no sense in stressing about it. Am I not happy that I haven’t made any money since March? Yeah, but it is what it is.”
Troutman has recently been cleaning the salon intensively and negotiating with creditors. Her stylists were similarly frustrated but were collecting unemployment compensation.
