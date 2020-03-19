MILTON — Owners of the Shaw Funeral Home are currently crafting a policy to address conducting services at a time when social distancing is being encouraged.
Tom Shaw said his business has not been too busy since the coronavirus pandemic started to sweep across the United States. Two memorial services have been postponed.
"We are concerned about this, as everybody should be," Shaw said, of the virus. "As our concern with social interactions, social distancing, we are trying to figure out a policy."
If the need to conduct a service does arise, Shaw said his business will work with family members to discuss the best way to conduct the service.
While there has been a lull in business, Shaw said the funeral home has been undergoing an extensive cleaning.
"We have gone through and disinfected anything anybody could touch," Shaw said. "We have wiped things down... Ultimately, the health of families we deal with is most important."
David Peake Jr., president of the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association, released a statement on coronavirus.
Peake said funeral homes are continuing to operate as usual.
"As part of ongoing training and licensing requirements, the staff at every funeral home in Pennsylvania is trained to protect the safety of the people they serve," he said.
"We always follow stringent health and safety precautions," Peake continued. "To help us maintain a safe environment as possible, we ask that anyone with symptoms of fever, cough or any of the other symptoms of COVID-19 refrain from attending any funeral or memorial service.
He said families are encouraged to talk to funeral directors about "creating a meaningful service that honors their loved ones and meets the social distancing recommendations set forth by government officials."
