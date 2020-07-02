WATSONTOWN — Watsontown’s mayor believes video which has gone viral across the nation of counter protestors yelling profanities and words of hatred toward members of the “If Not Us, Then Who?” movement is not representative of the community at large.
After organizing previous peaceful protests in Milton, Mifflinburg and Lewisburg, the group held a protest Sunday, June 28, in Watsontown to draw attention to racial injustice and inequality.
Unlike the other protests, Sunday’s event drew a group of counter protestors, some of whom were armed.
Several videos depicting counter protestors have gone viral, including one featured online by “Newsweek” in which a woman is yelling profanities and at one point states “you live off white people.”
Mayor Russ McClintock attended the protest as a neutral observer.
“The police wanted everyone to have their say,” McClintock said. “A few got quite boisterous and stirred the pot... and then the name calling started.
“I couldn’t believe, out of some people’s mouths, what was coming out,” he continued. “That did not represent, as a whole, the people of Watsontown.”
McClintock has seen the video featured by “Newsweek.”
“That’s not a representation of Watsontown, the people of Watsontown,” he said. “I was born and raised in Watsontown. This is not a true representation of Watsontown.”
He said “If Not Us, Then Who?” didn’t pick the best location to protest, “across from a beer establishment.”
The protest occurred across from the Mansion House, where the counter protestors gathered.
Frank Manzano, one of members of “If Not Us, Then Who?” said he’s glad the video has gone viral.
“We need to see the ugly side,” he said. “For the whole world to see (racism) is alive and well and thriving here, it’s something everyone needs to see... How nasty this woman is really gives people a look into the real life of what people have to deal with.
“People don’t believe that in Central Pennsylvania, racism lives here,” Manzano continued. “Now, the whole world has seen it. It’s traveled to every side of the world.”
He believes the woman may have to face certain consequences for her actions in the video.
“The whole world is going to see her,” Manzano said. “To go viral with something negative, the consequences that come out of this for her, she might lose her job. She might have problems finding another job.”
He hopes by the video going viral, more people are inspired to join the move to end racial inequality and injustice.
“Even if they weren’t with the movement before, now is the time,” Manzano said. “If you are going to stand for the side that woman’s on, that’s completely letting people know what side of the fence you’re on.”
Although he did question the location “If Not Us, Then Who?” picked to have the protest, McClintock was complimentary of the group’s actions during the protest.
“They had loud music,” he said. “They were asked to turn the music down and they did. They did everything the police department asked them to.”
McClintock said the group also cleaned up after the protest.
“They left the area where they were... better than when they got there,” he said. “They even swept up cigarette butts. They came over to the (police) chief and said ‘is this suitable?’”
“We want to leave where we held our rallies in the same condition as we found it,” Manzano said. “That’s the way we were raised, it’s out of respect.”
He said the group also doesn’t want to to do anything unexpected in communities where protests are being held.
“We come with the same message, the same positivity, the same love,” Manzano said.
While some elected officials in various communities where “If Not Us, Then Who?” have held protests didn’t return the initial calls by organizers, Manzano credited the Mifflinburg and Watsontown police departments, as well as Lewisburg Borough officials, with being open to working with the group.
“Local law enforcement has been very keen to be on our side,” Manzano said. “We never asked (Watsontown police) to block off the road, to march down Main Street. They let us do that. They saw what we were doing was not inciting violence.
“We are grateful for the Watsontown Police Department and how determined they were to help us,” he continued. “That was truly an honor. I want to shout out to Chief (Rodney) Witherite and his staff, his officers. They really made us feel like they were there to help us spread the message.”
According to Manzano, “If Not Us, Then Who?” plans to hold protests Sundays, July 12 and July 19. The locations of those protests will be announced in the coming days.
