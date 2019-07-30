Reptiland's 'Henry' celebrates 60 years

ALLENWOOD — There was a 60th birthday celebrated recently at Clyde Peeling’s Reptiland.
It was for Henry, an Aldabra tortoise, a species found only on its namesake atoll in the Seychelles.
Kathryn Allen, Reptiland senior keeper, said tortoises live on land while turtles are found in and around waterways. Henry’s domed hard shell makes him immediately identifiable as a tortoise. His species has adapted to the rugged terrain of its homeland.
Tortoises, Allen said, are known for their longevity. Henry, at age 60, was hardly approaching middle age.
“They lead a nice slow life, eating and sleeping,” Allen said. “(But) it is hard to study them because they tend to live longer than people. (Henry) could live to be 150 years of age or more.”
Henry was honored with a “cake” made from watermelon, cantaloupe, grapes, kiwi and sweet potato. It was held together with spaghetti noodles and topped with broccoli and hibiscus. His usual diet is of fresh cut grass and locally-sourced hay.
“All the stuff that is healthy for us is super healthy for him,” Allen added. “He is pretty much a herbivore. Some turtles, such as sea turtles, will eat fish and jelly fish.”
Allen added that Henry ate most all of his birthday cake. Henry came to Reptiland from the Jacksonville (Fla.) Zoo in 2004.
Staff Writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
