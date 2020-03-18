MIFFLINBURG - Rep. David Rowe (R-85) is calling on Gov. Tom Wolf and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to open rest area parking lots for truck drivers, saying that the decision by the Wolf administration to completely shut down these rest areas poses a serious, immediate safety risk.
“It is critical that truck drivers have a place to stop and sleep at a time when they are being heavily relied upon to transport products that people need during this health crisis,” said Rowe. “Not only does this action hurt the economy but it needlessly puts lives at risk. Denying safe parking spots for truckers and drivers who need to rest is a huge safety issue and will potentially compromise the essential logistical infrastructure that keeps our grocery stores and hospitals well-supplied.”
So far, Pennsylvania is the only state to close public rest areas. All 17 rest areas on the turnpike have closed their fast-food service and indoor bathrooms.
Bipartisan federal legislation was recently introduced to address a widespread shortage of rest areas for truck drivers across the country.
Pennsylvania is the major link between the Northeast region and the South and Midwest where thousands of truck drivers pass through daily.
