LEWISBURG — Union County President Judge Michael T. Hudock on Monday referred a defense attorney’s request to a higher court.
Brian Ulmer, Union County public defender, had sought to withdraw from further representation of Joel Snider, who pleaded guilty but mentally ill to the 2010 shooting death of Joseph Fenton of New Berlin.
Ulmer indicated Snider did not want to represent himself, but did not seek further representation from the public defender. He argued the matter could be decided by Hudock in the interests of judicial expedience.
Christoper Schmidt, deputy attorney general, argued that state code regarding appeal procedures indicated the trial court was not where such a matter should be heard.
Hudock said the higher court would deal with the matter or send it back to his court.
Snider has reportedly sought post-conviction relief, but it has not clear on what grounds. He was awarded $30,000 earlier this year by a federal court which upheld his claim of mistreatment at prison facilities.
Ulmer indicated Snider had some financial resources for further action, but only about half of what it could reasonably be expected to cost.
Snider appeared via a video link from SCI-Houtzdale. He was hopeful for representation by private counsel. Ulmer noted that Snider’s research on behalf of his own claim was commendable.
Fenton, a yoga master known as Sudharman, was found shot to death in his New Berlin yoga studio. Snider, a yoga student, was sentenced in 2014 to 20 to 60 years in prison for the plea to third degree murder and a felony burglary charge.
