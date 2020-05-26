LEWISBURG — Getting Ahead in the Valley, like many activities which relied on gatherings, was on hold after the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Rose Williams, program coordinator, said the official curriculum of the Bridges Out of Poverty outgrowth was paused after its current class met in person only three times. Though officially in neutral, out-of-the box thinking was employed to keep the program supportive.
Getting Ahead in the Valley, as Williams explained, had to rearrange things like meetings and weekly meals. Online meetings, now commonplace for many organizations, were not an option and there was still a need for a forum for members to exchange ideas and provide support for one another.
“Many people said, ‘Why don’t you use Zoom or do an online meeting?’” Williams recalled. “(Getting Ahead in the Valley) has 12 participants and not one of them has internet access.”
Williams said the only device some have is a phone, sometimes a government-issued flip phone. Other participants were not comfortable with using technology.
“What we do now is that we do a weekly conference call at the same time on Tuesdays when we used meet,” Williams said. “That’s time they had blocked off in their (lives).”
Sometimes people can attend and sometimes they can’t, Williams said. Participants sometimes run out of minutes on their cell phones.
“We share new resources that might be available,” Williams said of the weekly calls. “Sometimes they just have a great time and they support each other.”
The weekly Getting Ahead meeting also featured a meal when it met in person. A meal is still involved, thanks to its volunteer cook.
“Our cook said, ‘I can still do that,’” Williams said. “He said (he) could make meals out of (his) home and box them up.”
Williams said the meals are delivered by a team of seven drivers. Paper towels, toilet paper, hygiene products and other items not covered by food stamps are also distributed. Fresh produce tends to use up food stamp allotments, so they have also included some fruit or other produce in what are known by some as care boxes.
Williams noted that many of their families cannot take advantage of the free meal programs maintained by local school districts through the end of May because they don’t have transportation.
She said parents sincerely appreciate it when the care box comes. Books or publications for youngsters, including Highlights for Children are included. Books and health guides are added for adults including information about staying healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.
How Getting Ahead in the Valley has kept going during the health crisis wouldn’t be possible without volunteers.
“We have a crew of 12,” Williams said. “We have four people who shop and prepare the boxes and seven who deliver.”
Thanks were offered for contributions from the Degenstein Foundation, Evangelical Community Hospital and Giant Food Stores. Gas cards from the Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and numerous private citizens were also acknowledged.
Williams, with 33 years of experience in the Head Start program, said the closure of schools has been a problem. Children who receive therapy or other special attention via the school have been hurt.
Use of a smart phone to get treatment was an option, but stressful. And if there aren’t enough minutes on the phone the option is not available at all.
“Every time I talk to participants, that’s the first thing they will say, when can they get back together?” Williams said. “I don’t have an answer. I don’t think anyone does.”
Typically, 45 people meet for a Getting Ahead in teh Valley meeting, too big to meet for now.
“It’s tragic, but we are doing the best we can,” Williams said. “We will continue and we will pick this up whenever we get the green light to go.”
Williams added that graduation, a moment of joy and achievement for Getting Ahead in the Valley participants, will happen.
Meantime, the outpouring of volunteer support for the program has been amazing. Donations ranged from small appliances to a child’s bed and a washer and drier.
Williams concluded volunteering offered a greater payback than the time invested. Call 570-238-0478 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.