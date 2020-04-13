LEWISBURG — House members will meet Tuesday and were planning a vote on a measure which could ease restrictions placed on certain businesses in view of the COVID-19 health crisis.
Rep. David Rowe (R-85) said passage of SB 613 which would make the state on par with CISA (Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency) prevention and mitigation guidelines already been adopted by neighboring states. It would also allow certain businesses to resume doing business as long as protection standards are maintained.
Rowe said they included real estate, auto sales and construction.
"I can't tell you how many people have called me and said, 'Hey, I need to go to work. I have to take my kids somewhere and I just can go because my car is dead and I can't buy a new one,'" Rowe said. "That law of unintended consequences has really hurt people a lot more than they need to be during this crisis."
The federal CISA guidelines, Rowe maintained, were more practical than orders businesses have been under for more than two weeks.
"In Pennsylvania, a single plumber is not allowed to work alone at a construction site," Rowe added. "But you can put 200 people in a Wal-Mart and somehow that makes sense."
Last week, Dr. Rachel Levine, state Department of Health secretary wrote a letter to the General Assembly discouraging the passage of SB 613.
Rowe said arrangements were being made for the House to meet safely. Members will first pass through the House floor to be registered on a master roll.
"We are going be having members filing through at separate times to make sure that we are still adhering to prevention standards and make sure their presence is noted by the rostrum," Rowe said. "When vote time comes, House rules permit members to push the button for other members as long as that member is within the House."
One person, Rowe said, could push 10 buttons for members who are in their offices.
"At any given time, we won't need to have that many people on the House floor because the members will be working separately from their offices," he added. "That way we can adhere to mitigation standards from the CDC, while also making sure we can get business done."
Rowe said the vote would be kept open for a longer period than usual. He expected a quorum of Republicans would be present, and be joined by an as-yet unknown number of Democrats.
Rowe spoke via telephone from a home office near Lewisburg.
