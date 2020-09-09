Sexual abuse charges filed against Milton man

MILTON — A 56-year-old Milton man has been charged with sexual abuse of children (two counts), dissemination of photographs and videotapes, and criminal use of a communication facility as the result of alleged incidents which occurred between Jan. 31 and Feb. 27, 2018, at his home at 949 Montour St., Milton.
The charges were filed in the office of District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, against Brian Larsen after troopers said 339 photos and 848 videos depicting indecent contact with minors were found on Larsen's Think Pad.
The device was also allegedly found to contain 432 images and 51 videos of nude juveniles.
Troopers said the material was downloaded using a peer-file sharing program.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 16 before Diehl.
