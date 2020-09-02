Kelly Apartments change hands

LEWISBURG — Kelly Apartments, a 10-acre affordable housing complex in Kelly Township, recently changed hands.
Documents filed with the office of the Union County Register and Recorder indicated a transaction worth $4.05 million was closed in late July.
Kelly Apartments Investors LLC were listed as buyers and were represented by Stover McGlaughlin based in Bellefonte.
Kelly Associates LP and Dauphin County-based Zarin Development LLC were listed as sellers.
The affordable housing complex off JPM Road has always been privately held and mostly features studio apartments.
The deed offered no other information about either party but noted the transaction was sanctioned by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance agency (PHFA).
