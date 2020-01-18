MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area Middle School has announced selections for the P.R I.D.E. Award for December Students of the Month.
Students are selected by their teachers on the criteria of (P.R.I.D.E.) positive attitude, respect for others and regular attendance, involvement in at least one extracurricular activity, demonstrates honesty and integrity and have enthusiasm for learning. The award is sponsored by the Millmont West Union Area Lions Club.
Sixth-grader Aubrey Fluman is the daughter of Al and Renee Fluman. She has one sister and they live in Millmont. Her favorite subjects are science and math. Aubrey enjoys the following activities in school: Band, Math Counts, National History Day and archery. She travels with the softball team PA Crossfire. She also enjoys reading. When Aubrey grows up she would like to be a veterinarian.
Seventh-grader Alaina Yount is the daughter of John and Esther Yount. She has one sister and two brothers, and they live in Mifflinburg. Her favorite subject is social studies, and she enjoys Art club. Alaina is involved in indoor soccer and swimming. When Alaina grows up she would like to be a therapist.
Eighth-grader Kylie Marks is the daughter of Will and Claressa Marks. She has one sister and they live in Mifflinburg. Kylie’s favorite subject is science. She enjoys soccer, basketball, Art Club, and spending time with her family and friends. She also helps out by donating things like food and care packages for those in need. When Kylie grows up she would like to be a pediatric physicians assistant.
The Millmont West Union Area Lions Club is looking for new members. They meet at 6:30 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at Carriage Corner Restaurant. For more information, call 570–922–1997.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.