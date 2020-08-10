LEWISBURG — Challenges to downtown Lewisburg businesses continued in July even as steps to resolve those challenges continued.
“2020 has been the fastest year that took forever,” said Ellen Ruby, Lewisburg Downtown Partnership (LDP) executive. “It’s still tough even with being able to be open with being safe, wearing masks and social distancing.”
There are days, Ruby said, where the numbers of people heading for downtown businesses approach pre-COVID levels. But she noted in general that they are not at what they were pre-pandemic.
Restaurants are especially impacted in part due to additional state-ordered mitigation measures imposed in mid-July.
“People are working hard,” Ruby said. “Businesses are open and we are trying to move forward.”
Events to draw people to downtown included a “Live from Lewisburg” music event two weeks ago in Hufnagle Park.
“That was a collaboration of the Campus Theatre, the CommUnity Zone and the LDP,” Ruby said. “We are trying to set up another one of those, probably in September.”
“Live from Lewisburg” and other events which involve gatherings brought up a dilemma. Though residents may be eager for live music in an attractive summer venue, the state limit of 250 people in the interests of virus mitigation still needs to be observed..
“We were leery to do too much promotion,” Ruby noted. “But how do you turn away people if you end up with more than 250?”
Social media and other promotion was done as sponsors wanted to see how it played out the first time. Ruby said more people could have shown up and the event would still have been below the safe limit.
“It puts you in a hard place,” Ruby said. “If you are selling tickets you can control how many you sell. If you are doing a free open-to-the -public event it is really tough to do that.”
People are finding their way through restrictions on gathering and trying new things as they go. Ruby said a fall festival involving multiple locations was being considered. If it works out it could attract people yet keep safe.
“We are working on the idea of having multiple locations throughout downtown,” Ruby said. “It wouldn’t be like one big festival in one place. It would be like taking the big festival we used to have and spreading it out in multiple locations.”
Though it may be more work for the same or possibly smaller results, it would still be worth doing.
Outdoor seating for restaurant patrons, either supplied by restaurants or arranged by the LDP, has been responding. They were well-used even in the hottest evenings of July, Ruby said, and as the summer progresses Ruby expected them to be even more in demand. Umbrellas sponsored by Rose Pool and Patio were on the way.
Free movies Monday nights in Hufnagle Park could be a model for safely distanced events. Circles drawn on the park turf make it easy for cohorts to be 6 feet apart.
Free popcorn at the outdoor movies was also on the horizon. Ruby said the screening of “The Muppet Movie” at 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17 would feature free popcorn sponsored by the LDP.
The I Run for LBG Virtual 5K was also ongoing through the end of August. Ruby said participants may run or walk at their own pace and can enter at www.lewisburgpa.com. Participants were also encouraged to post a photo of themselves.
Ruby added that touchless hand sanitizer dispensers had arrived. They were ordered in April and will be placed in businesses which had requested them. A delay in receiving the items may result in leftovers which will be offered to businesses which weren’t part of the original order.
