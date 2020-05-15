LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Borough Recycling Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Wolfe Field Athletic Complex.
William Lowthert, borough manager, noted the reopening was concurrent with resumption of services at Lycoming County Resource Management. The schedule will be limited to Wednesdays only and there will be some restrictions to protect employees and the public.
• Lewisburg Borough will limit the number of vehicles admitted into the Recycling Center at one time to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
• Borough staff will not be available to assist with the unloading of recycling materials. Staff has been directed not to touch recycling materials.
• The wearing of face masks and social distancing requirements will be enforced. Patrons will be asked to exit immediately once material is dropped off.
• Material bins will be locked once filled and no more of that material type will be accepted until the container is emptied by LCRMS. A high volume of materials during the initial opening is expected.
• If a member of a household has tested positive for COVID-19 or is suspected of having COVID-19, materials should be disposed of in the refuse rather than recycled.
Call the 570-523-3614 for more information.
