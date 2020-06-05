MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Area School District Superintendent Dan Lichtel sent a message Thursday to community members.
Lichtel said a video expressing racist and discriminatory views promoted by “two young men from the community” was brought to his attention the day before. The exact nature of the offensive content was not noted.
“I am offended by the contents of this posted video,” Lichtel said in a message posted on the district website. “Please be assured that the attitudes presented do not reflect our values and are not consistent with our teachings in Mifflinburg schools.”
He noted that public school districts were bound to respect speech freedoms of US citizens even if that speech was not respectful. What could be done next would be limited and may require deeper changes.
“Our authority to impose disciplinary action for off-campus behaviors is also quite limited,” he wrote. “Nevertheless, as an educational institution, we are examining our K-12 curriculum to consider the design of improvements in our academic program for a stronger education in the area of social citizenship and discrimination reduction.”
Lichtel asked the community to join the district to eliminate “hateful mindsets that lead to division.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.