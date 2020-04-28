LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township supervisors agreed to advertise the final draft of an ordinance regulating solar power arrays in the township.
The ordinance received minor revisions including lowering the allowable height of panels from 12 feet to 10 feet and changes to wording relating to land use. Otherwise, Union County would be reviewing a draft which was the same as what was last discussed by supervisors.
Once revisions are made, the proposed ordinance would be posted on the township website and available for safe inspection. A public hearing would be scheduled for the board meeting of Monday, June 8 with a vote to adopt also scheduled.
Supervisor Char Gray asked if the ordinance as written could be used to address complaints of neighbors who encountered glare from a solar array on an adjacent property. Mackenzie Stover, planning and zoning officer, noted the draft addressed the glare issue.
Gray was also concerned that if Bucknell University revived its solar project, it would be proposed for a conspicuous place rather than a less visible spot such as the university mulch pile near the Art Barn. Bucknell proposed then withdrew a plan for a solar array near its golf driving range in 2019.
Stacey Kifolo, EBT manager, advised that the township ought to draft an ordinance for the township overall rather than directed toward one entity.
Kifolo offered a view of township finances in view of the COVID-19 crisis. Earned income revenue, local service taxes and the real estate transfer tax would likely be down. The same would likely go for revenues from development, construction and interest payments.
Kifolo also noted that getting personal protective equipment (PPE) in time for a Friday, May 8 resumption of some township services could be challenging. Supervisors extended the township emergency resolution through that date.
Gray, also Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority representative, noted that BVRA was talking about how to manage the staff during the shutdown. BVRA gymnastics has held classes via the Zoom app, she said, to try and keep kids in shape. There would be more to follow with additional meetings likely.
Gray hoped that things would be close to normal by Monday, June 8, the date summer camps were scheduled to open.
More than half a dozen attendees looked in at the online supervisors work session.
