Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 87F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.