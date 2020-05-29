SELINSGROVE — Summer is rapidly approaching, which means the old Herman School is open for another season. Herman School was in operation from 1842-1882 and is one of very few wooden one-room schoolhouses remaining in the state. It offers visitors a chance to see what life was like for rural students during the 1800s.
The current pandemic has truly changed our lives as we navigate the challenges of our “new normal” during this major moment in history. But there have been plenty of pandemics in the past. Herman School was open during three serious outbreaks of cholera during 1832 and 1866. During its peak, two to six Americans died per day. In a one-room school with 10 to 35 students, social distancing was impossible. Preventing the spread was accomplished by washing hands regularly with soap and water and avoiding contaminated drinking water, but students at the Herman School had no running water and drank from a common dipper, throwing the excess water back into the pail for the next student to drink.
Scarlet Fever was also a concern during the time the school was open and in 1858 during the epidemic, 95% of those who caught the virus were children. Readers may recall that in Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women, Beth March died from the disease. Treatment included isolation and blood-letting and purging to help “purify” the patient.
The newest addition to the library includes an 1876 Webster’s dictionary, donated by board member Barb Hubler. The school will be following CDC recommendations, encouraging wearing of masks and social distancing to keep guides and guests safe.
Herman School is located at 3015 Salem Road, Selinsgrove, and is open 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays from June 7 to Sept. 6.
