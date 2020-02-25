LEWISBURG — The American Red Cross recently listed local blood donation opportunities.
Blood drives are listed below by county.
Columbia County
• 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 5, LCBC Church, 2421 Columbia Blvd., Bloomsburg
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, Columbia Mall, 225 Columbia Mall Drive, Bloomsburg
• 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, Benton High School, 400 Park St., Benton
Lycoming County
• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, Henry Dunn Insurance, 175 Pine St., Williamsport
• 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, Fleming Parish Center, 720 W. Fourth St., Williamsport
• Noon to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, Muncy Masonic Lodge, 28 Brummer Pond Road, Muncy
• 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 13, Divine Providence Hospital, 110 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport
Montour County
• 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, Danville State Hospital, Building No. 23, 50 Kirkbride Drive, Danville
• 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 9, Trinity Lutheran Church, 215 E. Market St., Danville
Northumberland County
• 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, United Lutheran Church, 167 Seven Points Road, Sunbury
• 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 6, Central PA Chamber of Commerce, 30 Lawton Lane, Milton
• 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, March 6, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 400 Main St., Watsontown
• 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 9, St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 1473 Urban Road, Herndon
• 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, Elysburg Presbyterian Church, 320 W. Valley Ave., Elysburg
Snyder County
• 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, Susquehanna Valley Mall, 1 Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Selinsgrove
Sullivan County
• 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, Muncy Valley Fire Company, 11997 Route 42, Muncy Valley
