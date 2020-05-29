Lackawanna College announces president’s list
SCRANTON — Lackawanna College has named more than 300 students named to its president’s list for academic excellence for its spring semester.
A student qualifies for the president’s list if they achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum of 24 credit hours, including 12 credits during the most recent semester.
Local students named to the president’s list include:
• Cameron Crowley, Sunbury
• Eugina Golder, Sunbury
• Makenzie P. Jones, Sunbury
• Roddrick Rosales, Sunbury
• Sierra Rosales, Sunbury
• Carrie Talamo, Shamokin Dam
• Martin Rockwell, Mifflinburg
• Debra Wright, Lewisburg
• Thomas H. Robinson, Williamsport
Ladd receives Outstanding Achievement for a Sophomore Award
BURLINGTON, Vermont — The University of Vermont’s Department of Student Life presented Sarah Ladd, of Lewisburg with the 2020 Outstanding Achievement for a Sophomore Award, in recognition of her achievements, accomplishments and contributions to the UVM community as a leader and pioneer.
The Outstanding Achievement for a Sophomore Award is presented to a sophomore student who, through their achievements, have made a valuable contribution and lasting impact on the UVM campus and/or surrounding community. Demonstrating commitment, responsibility, and enthusiasm in their involvement this award winner is valued and respected by those with whom they work.
In presenting the award, Fonda Heenehan, graduate assistant for UVM Civic Engagement said “Sarah jumped into her sophomore year by signing up for the Adventure Ropes Course Facilitator Training course. As a facilitator, Sarah has shone as a capable, thoughtful, and fun leader. In addition to her leadership role at the ropes course, Sarah has been involved in leadership roles with Rallython, and helped raised more money this year than has every been raised before. She is also involved with Hillel, the Outdoor Experience Residential Learning Community. she’s an undergraduate teaching assistant, and is an AdvoCat in UVM Admissions.”
Grow graduates From Lebanon Valley College
ANNVILLE — Sarah Grow, of Turbotville, is one of nearly 430 students who marked their academic success and achievements during the culmination of a week-long virtual celebration as part of Lebanon Valley College’s 151st Commencement held Saturday, May 9.
Grow, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, received a doctor of physical therapy.
Martine named to UVM dean’s list
BURLINGTON, Vermont — Isabel Martine, Class of 2023, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Vermont.
Martine, from Lewisburg, is in the College of Arts and Sciences .
To be named to the dean’s list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20% of their class in their respective college or school.
O’Connell earns degree from Nazareth College
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Joyce O’Connell, of Milton, graduated magna cum laude May 9 from Nazareth College, with a Bachelor of Arts in Chinese and Psychology.
Murphy graduates from University of Findlay
FINDLAY, Ohio — Tayler Murphy, of Watsontown, recently graduated from the University of Findlay.
Murphy received a Bachelor of Science in animal science.
Benfer, Brungard, graduate from St. Francis
LORETTO — Two local students were among those to receive academic degrees May 10 from St. Francis University.
Local students to receive degrees from the university include:
• Emily Benfer, New Columbia, Master of Occupational Therapy
• Cassandra Brungard, Watsontown, Bachelor of Science in Health Science OT
Bucknell professor to investigate telework efficiency
LEWISBURG — The COVID-19 pandemic forced much of the U.S. workforce home, with up to half of American workers working remotely, according to the Brookings Institution Center on Children and Families.
Eddy Ng, the James and Elizabeth Freeman Professor of Management at Bucknell University, is one of them. But as an expert on the changing nature of the workforce, Ng sees an opportunity to study the growing telework trend.
He is now joining colleagues from around the world to study the impact that the sudden wave will have on the future of telework. They plan to analyze the adaptation of employees to new ways of working and digital tools, and help identify potential areas of innovation for remote working.
“We want to analyze the practice of telework and what it means to the changing needs of the workplace as it relates to this crisis,” Ng says. “Everyone had to scramble to make (teleworking) work initially, but through this emerging work form, will organizations have to reinvent themselves? What we want to do is study how people can adapt quickly to work from home and how innovation can help us adapt to meet our needs.”
The researchers plan to study the evolution of employee adaptation to telework over time through the different phases of the pandemic.
“We are assessing the use of telework over different stages of the crisis,” Ng says. “We plan to examine whether employee comfort in the use of new supporting technologies may have changed over time, whether they become more effective, and whether a more positive view of the telework experience may emerge.”
Since COVID-19 has been a global pandemic, the international research team plans to include employees from the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia and Singapore. After collecting data for approximately a month or more, Ng says the group plans to create a website where they will publicize their results on a rolling basis to provide a resource to guide telework efficiency.
The research is supported by a grant from the International Observatory on the Societal Impacts of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Technology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.