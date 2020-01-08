LEWISBURG — Union County commissioners were informed Tuesday that there could be a big increase in the number of ballots mailed to the county building this year.
Gregory Katherman, director of elections and voter registration, told commissioners that his department would need to make adjustments for mail-in voting. He noted that states which have allowed mail-in balloting have seen increases in voting which does not require a trip to a polling place.
“In those states there has been about a 50% increase in the absentee (or mail-in) balloting in the first year and up to 70% more in the second year,” Katherman said. “We are going to have a lot of ballots coming in that we are going to have to address and how we handle and process.”
Katherman estimated as many as 4,000 votes could be sent via mail, which could prove awkward in the event of a close presidential race. He feared delayed results could attract national attention.
“I see that as potentially happening in the state,” Katherman said. “I don’t know what the voting is going to be, but I don’t really want to be in that bracket.”
The law currently prohibits opening mail-in ballots before the polls close.
Preston Boop, commissioner chair, asked if there were provisions to prevent a person from voting once through the mail and again in person. Katherman replied that the companies which print the books for polling places will be able to indicate on the page if a voter has received a mail-in or absentee ballot. A voter will not vote on a machine if that indication is in place.
However, if a voter claimed to have not mailed their ballot in, they will be given a provisional ballot. Katherman said complications could arise and they will have to be ready.
“In Pennsylvania we were kind of behind the times when you look at it in terms of availability to vote,” Katherman replied when asked by Boop why the changes were made. “You could argue this a zillion ways to Sunday. It give access to more people but put restraints on us on the back end.”
The mail-in option was opened to all voters as part of voting reforms signed into law in October. Ballots may be requested up to 50 days before an election and submitted at up to 8 p.m. when the polls close on Election Day. The option will be in place for primary elections on Tuesday, April 28 as well as the November general election.
Absentee voters previously needed to meet certain qualifications before receiving a ballot and mailing it in.
The meeting was the first full-agenda commissioner’s meeting for newcomers Jeff Reber, vice president, and Stacy Richards, secretary, who took their oaths of office on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.