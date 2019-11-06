LEWISBURG — Republican Jeff Reber topped all commissioner candidates on Election Day, and earned a spot on the board of Union County commissioners.
Reber, a Republican, received 4,807 votes. Incumbent Preston Boop, a Republican, received 4,690 and Democrat Stacy Richards earned a spot on the board with 2,831 votes. Democrat Trey Casimir received 2,107 votes county-wide.
Reber found success in his first campaign for public office. He planned to continue preparation for Monday, Jan. 6 when the board is sworn in.
“Since I started running, I’ve been asking the commissioners questions, trying to learn more about the county,” he said. “I’ve been meeting employees throughout the county. I’m going to continue doing that and be able to delve more into the details now.”
Once in office, Reber said continuing to pursue the county’s broadband initiative.
“I think it is going to be key for the county’s future economic development,” he said. “It is great for small businesses, it is great for education and it is great for telemedicine. There is a lot of need for this and I think it is going to be a huge catalyst to the county.”
Reber acknowledged the support of his family, the voters and Boop, the current commissioner chair.
Democrat Stacy Richards also met success in her first try for public office. Richards likewise acknowledged supporters and enjoyed campaigning.
“The more I ran, the more I felt that I would be able to serve the county pretty well,” Richards said. “I’m really pleased to have the opportunity to do so. Big shoes to fill with (John Mathias and John Showers) leaving.”
Richards found frequent attendance with Reber at commissioner work sessions to be helpful.
“The commissioners have engaged us in discussions to bring us up to speed to help us,” Richards said. “I’m looking forward to learning more about the budget process and seeing that process working.”
Richards similarly stressed the importance of continuing the work done by the current board to expand broadband access to parts of the county which do not have it.
Boop was confident that Reber and Richards would do well, and noted their involvement to date.
Commissioners receive $69,458 for service to the chief governing board of the county. The term is for four years.
Other contested county-wide races included prothonotary and clerk of courts, a four-year, $63,000 position. Republican Diane Miller, who had been filling an unexpired term, received 5,102 votes to 2,515 for Drew Faust, a Democrat.
A three-way contest for two county auditor positions went to Carol Manbeck and Donna Kahley Gemberling, Republicans, with 4,940 and 4,965 votes respectively. Democrat Robert Sundin received 2,618 in pursuit of the job which pays $191 per day over a four-year term.
Union County voters chose to retain Michael H. Sholley as Court of Common Pleas judge for the 17th Judicial District, 5,640 to 1,173. Snyder County voters cast 3,746 votes to retain versus 1,239 votes against.
County-wide participation was at 33.6% as a total of 7,895 ballots were recorded.
Election results are unofficial until certified by the county board of elections.
