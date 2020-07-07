SUNBURY — A paving project on Route 4004 (Fourth Street) and Route 4008 (Shikellamy Avenue) in Sunbury is ongoing.
The contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., will be working on Fourth Street between Route 61 (Market Street) and Shikellamy Avenue. The contractor will also work on Shikellamy Avenue between Route 147 (Front Street) and Memorial Drive.
An intermediate layer of emulsified asphalt with loose aggregate will be placed on the roadway, which will cure overnight. When the intermediate layer is cured, the final wearing course will be paved over it. Work will be completed during daylight and nighttime hours. Motorists can expect single lane conditions with flagging. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area.
Work is expected to be completed in late July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.