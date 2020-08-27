LEWISBURG — Mask makers recently came to the Lewisburg Farmer’s Market.
A group of three Lycoming County women bring a display of facial masks weekly. More are made as people watch a team member put them together using a sewing machine plugged into a wall outlet at the market.
“At the beginning of the pandemic there was a big need for masks,” said Mary Herrold, of Cogan Station. “I figured I could fulfill some of that need.”
Herrold, along with Peggy Harvey, of Linden, and Sharon Kitchen, of Cogan Station, said they also wanted to offer a little more variety for masks wearers.
They get a lot of requests, said Herrold who shops at half a dozen fabric stores to try and meet those requests. So far, they have about 200 fabric designs including animals, sports teams and race cars.
“We have to make it fun,” Herrold said. “Because we are going to be wearing them for awhile.”
Fabric with chickens on them proved especially popular. Herrold said the object was to get people smile as they pass you by and you’re wearing one of their masks.
Masks are sized small, medium, large and extra large. They are $4 apiece or three for $10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.