MILTON — A covered bridge which spans Chillisquaque Creek in West and East Chillisquaque townships could be one of the oldest bridges of its kind in Pennsylvania.
Scott Bomboy, who lives in Montgomery County and works as editor in chief of the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, said the Rishel Bridge over Chillisquaque Creek was built in 1830.
According to Bomboy, 80 to 90% of the Rishel Bridge was rebuilt following the Hurricane Agnes flood of 1972. That has left some to question whether the bridge is actually one of the oldest of its kind.
“The debate is, how much of the bridge needs to be rebuilt for it to still be authentic?” Bomboy said. “That’s more of a philosophical debate.”
Bomboy’s interest in covered bridges was sparked in 2016, as he looked at photos from his 2006 wedding which were taken at the South Perkasie Covered Bridge in Bucks County.
Over the 10-year period, he noticed that bridge had deteriorated.
Since that time, Bomboy has been actively involved in soliciting funds to refurbish the Bucks County bridge.
He also completed a study on covered bridges in Bucks County for master’s degree courses he was enrolled in.
Recently, through his position with the National Constitution Center, Bomboy penned an article on prohibition in Pennsylvania. As a result of that article, he was contacted by John McWilliams and asked to speak on the topic as part of the Milton Historical Society’s winter lecture series.
“I didn’t have 45 minutes of material about Pennsylvania prohibition,” Bomboy said. “I don’t specialize in that topic.”
Instead, he proposed speaking on covered bridges as he knows it’s a topic of interest to many in the Central Susquehanna Valley and beyond.
The final edition of the Milton Historical Society’s 2020 lecture series will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, in the Milton Area High School library. Bomboy will present “The Fight to Save Pennsylvania’s Covered Bridges.”
The fight to save the bridges, Bomboy said, occurred in the 1950s and ‘60s.
“Through a series of laws, the state took control of a lot of roadways in Pennsylvania,” he said. “Their policy was to demolish covered bridges.”
A public push was launched to save those bridges. Bomboy teased that he’ll share a story surrounding that push as part of his lecture.
“Pennsylvania, by far, has the most covered bridges,” he said. “Right now, we have roughly 220... Not all of them are authentic.”
He describes the 1800s through the early 1900s as the “heyday of covered bridges.”
“They had an important role in the development of the transportation industry in Pennsylvania,” Bomboy explained. “They were a bridge between the pre-industrial economy and the industrial economy.”
He said the bridges allowed goods to easily pass over bodies of water when that wasn’t possible prior to the construction of the bridges.
“In the pre-bridge era, if you had a creek, you didn’t have a lot of options for transportation,” Bomboy said. “Their history is more of the history of the transportation network than the architecture.”
While there was a fight to save the bridges in the 1950s and ‘60s, Bomboy said the search is now on for money to maintain and restore the bridges.
With the South Perkasie Covered Bridge, Bomboy said the local historical society, borough and county commissioners joined together in an effort to raise the $200,000 to $300,000 needed to restore the bridge.
“We have done outreach for the past four months in our community,” he said. “So far, we have raised $125,000 in donations.... That’s all through local contributions. It’s every business in town and a lot of people (who contributed).”
With the funds raised, Bomboy said that project is now eligible to apply for a $100,000 state grant to assist with the work.
For more information on the Milton Historical Society’s lecture series, contact John McWilliams at jcm6@psu.edu.
