Activist to speak at Lycoming
WILLIAMSPORT — Activist George Lakey will speak about successful student movements during a presentation to be held at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in Heim G11 on the Lycoming College campus.
Lakey is a proponent of non-violent and progressive campaigns. His presence at Lycoming College is part of a series of talks throughout Pennsylvania on developing social and economic change through non-violent means.
An activist for over 60 years, Lakey created and maintained the Global Nonviolent Action Database research project, which includes over 1100 campaigns from nearly 200 countries. As the co-founder and director for 15 years of Training for Change, he has led over 1,500 social change workshops on five continents. In 2010, he was named “Peace Educator of the Year.” Each of his 10 books has been about change and how to bring it about.
Lakey recently retired from Swarthmore College, where he was the Eugene M. Lang Visiting Professor for Issues in Social Change. He has also held teaching posts at Haverford College and the University of Pennsylvania.
BU to present ‘Seven’
BLOOMSBURG — Under the banner of Arts in Bloom, Bloomsburg University will present “Seven” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in Carver Hall, Gross Auditorium.
The play, by the L.A. Theatre Works group, is based on personal interviews with women who face life-threatening obstacles before bringing changes to Pakistan, Nigeria, Ireland, Afghanistan, Guatemala, Russia and Cambodia.
For tickets, visit www.bloomu.edu/arts-in-bloom.
Gun violence discussion
SELINSGROVE — “Not One More: Power and Persistence in the Movement to End Gun Violence,” a panel discussion, will be held at 7 p.m. Monday in Isaacs Auditorium, Seibert Hall, on the Susquehanna University campus.
Panelists will include: Marybeth Christiansen, volunteer leader of the Pennsylvania chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America; Shira Goodman, executive director of CeaseFirePA; and state Rep. Movita Johnson-Harrell (D-190).
Godowsky’s Java Suite to be performed at Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG — Charisse Baldoria, Ph.D., will perform “Java Suite: Musical Portraits of Java in the 1920s” at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, in Haas Center for the Arts, Mitrani Hall. The show is free and open to the public.
Baldoria will perform the complete Java Suite by Leopold Godowsky, a set of 12 pieces inspired by his visit to the island of Java of the 1920s.
Baldoria is an international prize-winning pianist, pedagogue, scholar and professor at Bloomsburg University. She fuses western pianism with her Southeast Asian and Hispanic heritage and integrates various art forms into a concert experience.
She has performed on five continents.
Theater department to present Play Festival
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s Department of Theatre will open its second stage season with the annual 24-Hour Play Festival, beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, in Isaacs Auditorium, Seibert Hall.
This event is free and open to the public.
During the festival, student teams conceptualize, write, rehearse and perform new short works in the span of 24 hours.
Bloomsburg to host ‘Circle in the Round’
BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania will present “Circle in the Round,” an exhibition by 1997 graduate Frank DePietro, through Thursday, Oct. 24, in the Haas Gallery of Art.
A reception and talk will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24. The gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and is free to the public.
Inspiring DePietro’s work is his close observations of the natural world and life’s continual cycles of decay and regeneration. His exhibition features 30 medium-sized oil paintings of Lotus plants and flowers.
After graduating from Bloomsburg University, DePietro completed a degree in art education at Moore College of Art and Design. After living in Philadelphia for 12 years, painting and teaching at regional museums, art centers, and schools, he relocated to Chester County. There, he teaches painting classes and workshops at the Delaware Art Museum and Longwood Gardens.
DePietro has received numerous awards, and his work is exhibited in many collections, including the permanent collection of the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
For more information, contact Scott Roper at sroper@bloomu.edu or 570-389-4708.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.