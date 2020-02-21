LEWISBURG — The spouse of a man who pleaded no contest in Union County Court to a sex crime had her say on Thursday.
Pauline St. Clair, wife of Stanley D. St. Clair Sr., of Lewisburg, maintained the time frame for the felony count her husband pleaded to was incorrect. The prosecution noted it was from December 2006 to December 2007, but St. Clair claimed he was ailing at the time and unlikely able to do what he was accused of for a variety of reasons.
“From (2006) to (2008) he was in the hospital off and on for back surgery,” St. Clair said. “I have papers stating he was unable to bend, lift his legs or anything like that.”
St. Clair added that the victim and her family were close.
“They would call if they needed something done like changing a light bulb or a snake in the yard. They would call my husband to go over,” St. Clair said. “We took (the victim) to concerts, we took her to the stores. We took her to the beer garden to get cigarettes for her mom.”
St. Clair said they also shared church dinners, church services and other events. The victim’s silence, she added, made the accusations puzzling.
“For something like that to happen, why did she continue to do this?” St. Clair asked. “And the counselor she had all these years, why didn’t she tell her?”
St. Clair maintained the allegations against her husband only arose after the victim’s mom died and a new counselor had the victim as a client.
“That’s questions that everybody’s asking,” St. Clair added. “Why did she wait?”
St. Clair contacted The Standard-Journal Thursday afternoon and noted attorney Michael O’Donnell was trying to reduce her husband’s sentence. They were originally from Danville, she noted, were high school sweethearts and have been married 47 years.
Stanley St. Clair avoided a jury trial by pleading no contest. Dozens of other felony and misdemeanor counts were dismissed. He was free on $150,000 bail but faces a prison sentence of from three to 10 years, a $25,000 fine or both.
