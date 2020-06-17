HARRISBURG – Local schools can apply now for funding through two new grant programs created to protect the health and safety of students, teachers and school employees during COVID-19, according to Sen. John R. Gordner (R-27).
Lawmakers created the COVID-19 Disaster Emergency School Health and Safety Grants program in May as part of Act 30 of 2020.
The program provides funding to address needs that have arisen due to the pandemic, including: The purchase of cleaning and sanitizing products; training and professional development of staff on sanitation and infection prevention; equipment purchases; modifying school facilities to support appropriate social distancing of students and staff; mental health services and support; educational technology for distance learning; and other health and safety programs, items or services.
Each school district that submits a qualifying application will receive at least $120,000 through the program, which is funded through Pennsylvania’s share of money from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Each area career and technical school, intermediate unit, charter school, regional charter school and cyber charter school will receive an allocation of $90,000.
Eligible recipients include school districts, area career and technical centers, intermediate units, charter schools, regional charter schools and cyber charter schools.
Applications for the program are due June 30, and funding will be announced by July 15.
Through the COVID-19 Disaster Emergency Targeted School Health and Safety Grants program an additional $7.5 million is available for intermediate units applying on behalf of non-public schools.
Applications for the program must be completed by July 8, and grant recipients will be announced by Aug. 1.
Both programs are administered by the School Safety and Security Committee under the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
