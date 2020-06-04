DANVILLE — Geisinger is temporarily modifying routine, in-person visits to hospitalized patients.
Inpatient visitation remains limited.
Visitors will be allowed for: Patients undergoing surgery or procedures; patients who are medically unstable; patients who are at the end of life; delivering mothers; patients who are minors and those with limited decisional capacity; patients who have altered mental status, an intellectual, developmental or cognitive disability or a communication barrier; patients with disruptive behavior, where a family member is key to their care (one visitor)
Approved visitors are subject to the following guidelines: Must be 18 years of age or older and in good health; bring a form of identification; not have symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, recent loss of taste or smell or flu-like illness suggestive of COVID-19; not have active COVID-19 infection; be symptom-free for at least 14 days if they previously had active COVID-19 infection; complete a health screening, including a temperature check, at the entrance before entry; wear a mask at all times while in the facilityl respect social distancing guidelines of 6 feet from all others; wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizer before entering and after leaving a patient’s room; use the same entrance for entry into and exit from the hospital; and identify themselves and stay in designated areas.
Patients who have an appointment at a Geisinger clinic, laboratory or radiology, as well as those visiting the Emergency Department, may have one person accompany them, if necessary.
