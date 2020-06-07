WATSONTOWN — Watsontown Borough Council will hold an in-person meeting at 7 p.m. Monday in the borough building.
A call-in option will be available for community members who wish to attend remotely. The number to call is 866-576-7975, with the guest ID 840198.
